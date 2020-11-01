Age 63, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at home with her family. She is preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Cynthia McElmury, father, William McElmury and granddaughter Lyla Ricci. Kim is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years, James; children Jamie (John) Cramble, Richard (Analicia) Smith, Joni Smith, Katelyn (John) Ricci; grandchildren Madison, Hunter, Brayden, Gage, Logan, Wyatt, Beckham, Nolan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kim was born and raised on the West Side of St. Paul and graduated from Humboldt High School. She was a working mother long before it was cool. Eager to put her desire and innate talents as a caretaker to good use, she chose to serve elderly residents in a nursing home, built and ran an in home daycare center and, years later, helped differently abled individuals live independently in the community. While she loved her daycare kids and clients, her family always came first. She was the biggest cheerleader for her kids and grandkids. She was always excited and proud of their accomplishments. Big or small, she celebrated them all. Kim cherished time with her family and her favorite place to be was always in the kitchen, drinking a pot of coffee, smoking a cigarette and catching up on the latest news with whoever was there. She also spent a lot of time (and, if we are being honest, money and storage space) on crafting. She could work in any medium and created countless beautiful gifts and decor through the years. If you were lucky enough to be gifted an Original By Kim, you were lucky. She painted, fired her own ceramics, sewed, crocheted, beaded, stamped and created just about anything you can think of with a hot glue gun, ribbon and some ingenuity. In more recent years, she especially loved canning cranberries, strawberry jam, sauerkraut and dill pickles. Kim will forever be remembered and missed for her generosity, willingness to listen, desire to help people, homemade gifts and her love for polka dots, flip flops and the color pink. While we can no longer text or call her once we get home after being out and about, we can rest easy knowing that we have the most safety conscious guardian angel in heaven watching out for us. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul, 55107. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the International Stillbirth Alliance in honor of Kim and her angel granddaughter, Lyla.