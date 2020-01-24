|
Age 59 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 20, 2020. Survived by loving husband of 33 years, Mark; daughters, Melissa and Sarah; parents, Verna and Bob Widmyer; brother, Scott (Lori) Widmyer; sister, Wendy (Mike) Armstrong; also nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30-4:00 PM on Sunday, January 26th. Following the celebration, there will be a memorial service for family and friends. Everything will take place at Simley High School, 2920 80th St., Inver Grove Heights. Memorials preferred to IGH BEST Foundation or . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 24, 2020