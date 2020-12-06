1/1
Kim Raymond HUEBSCHER
Age 66 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side after having complications from liver cancer. Preceded in death by parents, John & Doris. Survived by wife of 31 years, Monica; daughter, Heather (Nathan) Riley; siblings, Ken, Laurel, Lisa (Brad) Lojovich, Lance (Donna) & Kevin; other family and friends. Kim was an active lifelong member at Concordia Lutheran Church and longtime employee at Somerset Country Club in Mendota Heights. Side gigs included irrigation work, snow plowing, and making music. Kim played bass and sang in several saloon bands including Roman Holiday and The Sheet Rockers, having opened for Wishbone Ash and Van Zant. Among his passions were his motorcycles, using every sunny day to take the scenic route with friends or family. He was generous with his time and would help anyone with anything, making a point to know people by name. He was a loyal husband and fierce father. His mechanic's mind figured out how to fix the unfixable and he tried his hardest to "make everything go". Memorial Service 1 PM Friday, December 11th, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 W. Douglas St., South St. Paul. (Covid limits will allow for a family only service). Visitation 12 Noon-1PM prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
12:00 PM
DEC
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
