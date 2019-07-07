|
|
Age 51 Passed away in Breezy Point, MN on June 23, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN to Paul E. Cunnien & Donna M. Cunnien (Tyler), she grew up in North St. Paul, MN and later moved to Brainerd, MN. Kim spent much of her life serving as a firefighter and EMT, but also worked in retail, spending many years at JoAnn Fabrics in Brainerd. She loved country music, travelling, gardening, & any type of crafts. Mostly, though, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by daughters, Ash Smith & Briana Innes; siblings, John Cunnien, Jeanne (Donn) Hocking, Jim (Carrie) Cunnien, Michelle (Kurt) Doree, & Dee (Dave) Strecker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Legion Post 39 in North St. Paul on Saturday, July 27th starting at 2 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019