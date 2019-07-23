|
|
On July 20, 2019, Kimberly Ann Macey of Edina, Minnesota succumbed to metastatic breast cancer after four and a half years of struggle. She was only 60. Today, 115 families are grieving the loss of a loved one to metastatic breast cancer and tomorrow another 115 will. Every day in America, 115 people lose their lives to this savage disease, and it was Kimberly's last wish that we all work tirelessly to help find a cure. Kimberly was born on December 29, 1958, in Burnsville, the first child of Diane Wentz [Thomas] and Garrett Carlson. She was followed by her sister Lynn and brother Garrett. She was the wife of Robert Macey, the mother of Clare [Bradley], Nicholas, Catherine [Adam], Stephen [Kathryn], and, by marriage, of Ryan [Angelica], and Alyssa [Eric]. She was grandmother to Lillian, Margaret, Isla, and Henry. She was aunt to Andrew, Abigail, Julia, Gabriel, and Cayden. But that's as far as this obituary will go stating the facts of her life. Kimberly made one thing clear before her death: she didn't want to be listed as just "the girl from Burnsville High School." Nor should she be. Kimberly soared across the six decades of her life with the grace of a bird and believed that she might even come back to visit her family disguised as a red Cardinal. Her life, her truly full life, will be celebrated on Friday July the 26th at Lakewood Cemetery, beginning with a visitation in the Garden Mausoleum at 10:00am. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11:30am, followed by a luncheon at The Minekahda Club organized in Kimberly's honor. In lieu of flowers, Kimberly asks that you donate to the fund started by her dear friend Judy Erdahl, the Team Judy Fund For Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. 100% of the donations of this local organization support seed research grants for metastatic breast cancer at the University of Minnesota's Masonic Cancer Center.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 23 to July 25, 2019