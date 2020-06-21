Kimberly JoAnn (Brust) KANE
Age 59, of Hugo, MN Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 after a 7 year courageous battle with gastric cancer. She will always be remembered as a cheerful woman who relied on her faith and positivity throughout her battle. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jane Brust. Survived by husband Michael; stepchildren Michael Jr. (Naomi) and Missy; granddaughters Kenadi and Kenzie; uncles John Brust and Dan (Barb) Jones; as well as other close family and friends. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mayo Clinic for stomach cancer research 1-855-852-8129 or https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc or Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
