1/1
Kimberly JoAnn (Brust) KANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 59, of Hugo, MN Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 after a 7 year courageous battle with gastric cancer. She will always be remembered as a cheerful woman who relied on her faith and positivity throughout her battle. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jane Brust. Survived by husband Michael; stepchildren Michael Jr. (Naomi) and Missy; granddaughters Kenadi and Kenzie; uncles John Brust and Dan (Barb) Jones; as well as other close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mayo Clinic for stomach cancer research 1-855-852-8129 or https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/ donatemc or Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please join us in a celebration of life for Kimberly on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1pm, a visitation will begin at 12pm. The celebration will be held at Vadnais Commons, 655 County Rd F, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Vadnais Commons
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Vadnais Commons
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved