Kapala-Glodek-Malone Funeral Home
7800 Bass Lake Road
New Hope, MN 55428
(763) 535-4112
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kapala-Glodek-Malone Funeral Home
7800 Bass Lake Road
New Hope, MN 55428
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
1621 University Ave.
Mpls, MN
View Map
Kimberly M. GLOWACKI

Kimberly M. GLOWACKI Obituary
Loving Wife and Mother Age 48 of Minneapolis, passed away April 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lois Glowacki; maternal grandparents, Leilah & Wilbert Hasse; paternal grandparents, Lawrence & Josephine Glowacki; aunt, Rose Glowacki. Survived by husband, Rick Muñoz; their children, Anthony, Lukasz, Max, and Mora; brothers, Michael and John; many other relatives and dear friends. Kim was a medical transcriptionist and an administrative assistant at her husband's law firm. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Church of the Holy Cross, 1621 University Ave. NE, Mpls. Visitation 4-7PM Monday at Kapala Glodek Malone Funeral Home, 7800 Bass Lake Road, New Hope, and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research and The Ronald McDonald House. Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 www.kapalaglodekmalone.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
