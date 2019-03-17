Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KINTGEN ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KINTGEN Jean K. ANDREWS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KINTGEN Jean K. ANDREWS Obituary
Age 91, formerly of Falcon Heights Died peacefully on January 11, 2019 in Wauconda, IL due to complications of Parkinson's. Jean was a lifelong advocate, teacher and learner. She loved walking, PBS and a spirited discussion about current events. As an Associate Professor in the UMN School of Nursing Jean designed curriculum to increase access to career-ladder advancement for nurses. Jean volunteered for many years at the Center for Victims of Torture and was active with St. Cecilia's social justice ministry. Jean's wisdom, compassion and advocacy for others is greatly missed. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard ("Andy") Andrews. Jean is survived by her step-daughter and grandchildren, cherished cousins residing in Illinois, and friends and former colleagues. Private family services and burial in Illinois have been held. Memorials suggested to the Center for Victims of Torture or the UMN School of Nursing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.