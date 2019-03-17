|
|
Age 91, formerly of Falcon Heights Died peacefully on January 11, 2019 in Wauconda, IL due to complications of Parkinson's. Jean was a lifelong advocate, teacher and learner. She loved walking, PBS and a spirited discussion about current events. As an Associate Professor in the UMN School of Nursing Jean designed curriculum to increase access to career-ladder advancement for nurses. Jean volunteered for many years at the Center for Victims of Torture and was active with St. Cecilia's social justice ministry. Jean's wisdom, compassion and advocacy for others is greatly missed. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard ("Andy") Andrews. Jean is survived by her step-daughter and grandchildren, cherished cousins residing in Illinois, and friends and former colleagues. Private family services and burial in Illinois have been held. Memorials suggested to the Center for Victims of Torture or the UMN School of Nursing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019