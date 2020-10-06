1/1
Kirby Joseph HENGEL
1993 - 2020
Age 27 Of White Bear Lake Kirby came into the world on January 5, 1993, with a big smile on his face. He was loving, charismatic, and full of life. He was a proud member of the Ho Chunk community, and touched the lives of many. On September 29, 2020, he left this world to join his great-grandparents Jim and Delores Kelly; grandparents Sandy and Larry Hengel; grandmother Pamela Williams; father Larry Hengel; and aunt Misty Kelly. He will be dearly missed by beloved mother Michelle Kelly; cherished daughter Paityn Hengel; grandfather Michael Kelly; grandmother Monica Kelly; sister Ashley; aunts Kandy (Mike) Demskie; Heather (Ray) Burrows, Chole Kelly; and a host of cousins and friends. A live streaming of the Private Memorial Service will be available on Bradshaw's website at 4 PM on Wednesday October 7. The Public Walk-Through Visitation will be at 5 PM at BRADSHAW 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake. 651-407-8300





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
OCT
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bradshaw's website
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
