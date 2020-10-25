Age 27 Of White Bear Lake On September 29, 2020, he left this world to join his great-grandparents Jim and Delores; grandparents Sandy and Larry; grandmother Pamela; father Larry; and aunts Misty and Sheila. He will be dearly missed by fiance Kristina; mother Michelle; cherished daughter Paityn; grand father Michael; grand mother Monica; sister Ashley; aunts Kandy (Mike); Heather (Ray), Chole; and a host of cousins and friends. A live streaming of the Private Service will be available on Bradshaw's website at 3 PM on Friday November 6, 2020. He was a proud member of the Ho Chunk community, and touched the lives of many.









