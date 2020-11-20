1/1
Konrad S. KOOSMANN
Age 77, of Stillwater, MN and Fort Myers, FL Passed away on November 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by wife, Cindy of 45 years; daughter, Missy King (Bill); grandsons, Cody King (Stephanie) and Austin King (Jazmin); great granddaughter, Nadia; son, Guy Hawkinson (Jamie); great grandson, Ollie; and loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He retired after 37 years from the Soil & Water Conservation District as district manager. He was dedicated to helping people. He just completed a 7 year hydrology study on flooding issues in Provincetown, in Fort Myers, Florida and was successful in identifying solutions to protect Provincetown from flooding where he resided part of the year. His first love was family and his passion was bow hunting white tail deer. He was known for his sense of humor, and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Service 1:00PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the service (masks are required). The service will be livestreamed at bradshawfuneral.com on Konrad's obituary page. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2020.
