Age 99, of Oakdale and formerly St. Paul Passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 Preceded in death by her mother Mable; father Leon; stepfather William Kelley; sister and brother; first husband Roady, second husband Wallace; granddaughter Courtney Munson. Survived by children, Deanne Lombardi, Shelley Worrel (Jack) Karen Watson (Fred) Lynn Carrier (Diane) Nancy Wagner (Francis) Gale Grundhauser (Stephen) Kevin Carrier (Joey) Kristin Seacrist (Scott); 16 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N Oakdale, MN. Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Service 10:00 AM. Many thanks to Oak Meadows, Ebenezer and Allina Hospice for all of their loving care, and special friend Doris.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019