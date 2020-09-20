1/1
Kory M. EVANS
1993 - 2020
Age 27, of New Richmond, WI Formerly of Woodbury, MN Died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in New Richmond. Kory was born the son of Robert and Pamela on September 16, 1993 in St. Paul, MN. Kory is preceded in death by his grandfathers and grandmother. Kory is survived by his son, Abel; parents, Robert (Dawn) and Pamela (Vinnie); brother, Chad (Taylor); nephews Talan, Jameson and niece Ava; and beloved family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burger Moe's, St. Paul, MN on Sat., September 26, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Burger Moe's
Funeral services provided by
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
