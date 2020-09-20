Age 27, of New Richmond, WI Formerly of Woodbury, MN Died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in New Richmond. Kory was born the son of Robert and Pamela on September 16, 1993 in St. Paul, MN. Kory is preceded in death by his grandfathers and grandmother. Kory is survived by his son, Abel; parents, Robert (Dawn) and Pamela (Vinnie); brother, Chad (Taylor); nephews Talan, Jameson and niece Ava; and beloved family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burger Moe's, St. Paul, MN on Sat., September 26, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com