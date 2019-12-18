|
Age 61, of New Brighton MN Passed away December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents: Bud & Dolores Wittwer. Survived by loving wife Barbara; children: Matthew & Brian; sisters: Cammy Lehr (John), Cara Wittwer (Mark Erickson); aunts & uncles: Donna & Cecil Kavajecz, Margaret & Merv Shaffer, Marianne & Bill Kelly, Sue Wittwer, David & Lulu Wittwer; parents-in-law: Patrick & Arline Doyle as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins. Kris was loved by family, friends, colleagues, clients & neighbors. He grew up in Appleton WI, attended UW-Madison & University of Toledo College of Law, achieving a law degree. He established his own law firm which became the largest of its kind in MN. He received many honors including: 'America's Most Honored Professionals' from The American Registry, 'Very High Rating in Both Legal Ability & Ethical Standards' from Martindale-Hubbell, as well as winning a case before the State Supreme Court. He was devoted to his work, the Badgers, the Packers, the Herbster Community & his family. Memorial Service 2:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 with visitation one hour prior, KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL (1918 University Ave. NE Minneapolis, MN 55418). Private interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the . kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019