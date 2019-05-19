Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen PRUDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen K. PRUDEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kristen K. PRUDEN Obituary
of Boone, Iowa, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 at age 48. Preceded in death by her father Richard. Survived by her mother Karen; siblings Michelle (Dave) Anderson, Rick, Chris (Mary) & Matthew and friend Tracy. Kristen lived in Boone, Iowa where she was happily employed by the Wolfe Eye Clinic. She graduated from St. Kate's University in St. Paul and considered Wolfe her second family. She loved to travel and watch all sports. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery next to her father on May 24th at 1:00 p.m. Kristen is greatly missed and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.