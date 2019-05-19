|
of Boone, Iowa, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 at age 48. Preceded in death by her father Richard. Survived by her mother Karen; siblings Michelle (Dave) Anderson, Rick, Chris (Mary) & Matthew and friend Tracy. Kristen lived in Boone, Iowa where she was happily employed by the Wolfe Eye Clinic. She graduated from St. Kate's University in St. Paul and considered Wolfe her second family. She loved to travel and watch all sports. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery next to her father on May 24th at 1:00 p.m. Kristen is greatly missed and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019