October 15, 1965 – July 11, 2020 On July 11, Krissy ended her battle with cancer to rest in eternal peace. She was born in Hastings, MN to Richard "Dick" and Gretchen (Schweiger) Blazek. She will be so missed and remembered for her wit, detective grade analytics, and her true, big heart. She is survived by her three children, Crystal (and Nick) Wilson, Carter Jacobson, Logan Jacobson and siblings Bernie, Tony, Mike, and Jeni Blazek. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Richard T. Blazek, Mary Rodgers, and Laura Jane Knutson. Memorials can be sent to 4455 Village Lake Dr SE, P.O. Box 502, Prior Lake, MN 55372. Please no flowers. Donations in Krissy's honor can be made to your local animal shelter. A private celebration of life will be held with close friends and family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store