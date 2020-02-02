|
June 6, 1967 to January 24, 2020 Kristin left this world too soon and she will be missed by family and friends. Kristin graduated with honors from The University of Houston in 1989 with a degree in violin performance and received a masters degree from the University of Minnesota in 1991. She played violin for the Minnesota Orchestra for 12 years and traveled the world performing in The Vienna Musikverein, Berlin's Philharmonie, and Carnegie Hall in New York City, among others until Parkinson's Disease forced her to retire. She was an active volunteer in the community and performed in many fund raising concerts for the Struthers Parkinson Center. Kristin also spent time as a member of the board and violinist for the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, and was the founding president of the White Bear Lake Society of Parkinson Hummingbird Photographers. She taught violin at Bethel University. Kristin loved her cats and enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, photography, classical music, and growing beautiful flowers. She was brilliant and creative. Her sweet laugh, her kindness, and her musical performances will be missed by all who knew her. She is now reunited with her Mom and Dad, Edith and Norman in heavenly bliss and survived by her brother Brian Ward Brinkman of Sugar Land, Texas.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020