1/1
Kristin Elizabeth FOX
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Winona Kristin Elizabeth Fox of Winona passed quietly into a better world early in the morning of November 9, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Kristin was born October 17, 1977. She is survived by her father and mother, August and Diane Fox of Hastings, MN. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kristin was preceded in death by her brother, Brandon Fox, and Abby, her faithful fur baby, that gave her much joy. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 21, 1:00 p.m. with Visitation at 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Church, Miesville, MN. A virtual option is available, contact 507-454-2732. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sharing & Caring Hands.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved