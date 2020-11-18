Of Winona Kristin Elizabeth Fox of Winona passed quietly into a better world early in the morning of November 9, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Kristin was born October 17, 1977. She is survived by her father and mother, August and Diane Fox of Hastings, MN. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kristin was preceded in death by her brother, Brandon Fox, and Abby, her faithful fur baby, that gave her much joy. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 21, 1:00 p.m. with Visitation at 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Church, Miesville, MN. A virtual option is available, contact 507-454-2732. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sharing & Caring Hands.









