Age 53 Of West St. Paul Went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by grandparents Henry and Amy Woeltge and George and Lavonne Simons. Survived by parents Dave and Jeanne, sisters Lori Del Bosque (Brad Jacobsen) and Julie (Randy) Yamauchi, niece Samantha Carlson and other relatives and friends. We want to give heartfelt appreciation and love to the staff at New Challenges. Thank you for the love, care, and compassion you have given Kristin all these years. Memorial Service Thursday 2/21 at 11AM, New Life Lutheran Church, 6000 148th Street North, Hugo with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to MN Brain Injury Alliance.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2019