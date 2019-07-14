Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
9300 Scandia Trail N
Forest Lake., MN
View Map
Kristin Marie (Olson) FOUNTAIN


1974 - 2019
Kristin Marie (Olson) FOUNTAIN Obituary
Age 45 Of Forest Lake, MN Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 7, 2019 while traveling in Koblenz, Germany. Preceded in death by father, Lowell Olson. Survived by loving husband of 24 years, Jason; children, Riley and Bree; mother, Patricia Olson; sister, Tamara (Brian Edberg) Olson; brother, Patrick (Krishnan and Saroj Margabandhu) Olson. A celebration of Kristin's life 6 PM Thursday, July 18th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail N., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation. Kristin will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 www.RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
