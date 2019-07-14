|
Age 45 Of Forest Lake, MN Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 7, 2019 while traveling in Koblenz, Germany. Preceded in death by father, Lowell Olson. Survived by loving husband of 24 years, Jason; children, Riley and Bree; mother, Patricia Olson; sister, Tamara (Brian Edberg) Olson; brother, Patrick (Krishnan and Saroj Margabandhu) Olson. A celebration of Kristin's life 6 PM Thursday, July 18th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail N., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation. Kristin will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 www.RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019