November 15, 1925 in Sanok, Poland – November 16, 2019 in Oakdale, MN Member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Was of German, Italian and Polish ancestry. Single. Preceded in death by grandmother Eugenia Edelheit, buried in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lawrence, and her parents and younger sister Alina, buried in Poland. Kristina is survived by friends, fellow gardeners and animal lovers in Roseville, Minnesota. She endured World War II, the Nazi and Communist Regimes in Europe before immigrating to the United States as a college student in 1949. Kristina earned in 1952 an M.A. at the New York State University in Buffalo, New York and in 1956 a Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. Kristina taught at Oberlin Collage, Ohio, at Logan University, at the Wayne State University in Detroit, at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and at the St. Catherine's College in St. Paul during her career in higher education. Thanks to Divine Providence, she survived countless challenges and is granted gracious rest in serene Lawrence, Kansas. The marker made of Delano granite links her burial site in Kansas with Minnesota, the state that provided citizenship. For the past 5 years, Kristina was happily reconnected with her Swiss nieces Agnieszka and Maja, the daughters of her younger sister Alina. Agnieszka and Karl with grand-nieces Iris, Flora and Anthea and Maja and Reto with grand-niece Alina and grand-nephew Jan sincerely mourn her, together with her year-long very close friends Erica, Crystal, Jody, Joe, Larry and others A memorial service for Kristina will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Saint Olaf's Church in Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019