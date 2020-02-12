|
Age 41, of Stillwater Died unexpectedly at home. Preceded in death by grandparents, Connie and Swede and grandparents, Betty and Harry; and aunt, Sharon Rutkowski. She will be sadly missed by parents, Greg and Mary; brothers, Kevin (Monica) and Korey (Amanda); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kristy was a longtime employee of First State Bank and Trust in Bayport. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES, 409 3rd Street North, Bayport. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020