Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES
409 3rd Street North
Bayport, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES
409 3rd Street North
Bayport, MN
Age 41, of Stillwater Died unexpectedly at home. Preceded in death by grandparents, Connie and Swede and grandparents, Betty and Harry; and aunt, Sharon Rutkowski. She will be sadly missed by parents, Greg and Mary; brothers, Kevin (Monica) and Korey (Amanda); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kristy was a longtime employee of First State Bank and Trust in Bayport. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES, 409 3rd Street North, Bayport. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
