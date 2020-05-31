Age 51 of White Bear Lake Passed Away on May 23, 2020 Kris is survived by her children, Samantha, Nicholas, Tommy and Joey; her parents, Lonnie and Pat; her siblings, Dan (Karina), Lori (Mike) Cocchiarella and Bill (Kristy); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the American Lung Association. Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to have a private, family only, memorial service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.