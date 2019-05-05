|
Age 69 of White Bear Lake, MN Formerly of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 after a courageous struggle with a long illness. Kris was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Her brilliant smile and loving ways will be forever cherished. She also spent her career caring for others as a nurse. Preceded in death by husband, Gordy; parents, Aida & Richard; and brothers, Michael & Dickie. Survived by daughters, Danielle Bade, Sally (Craig) Ross and Julie (Brian) Linville; 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Victoria, Savanna, Tristan, Bowen and Elsa; and siblings, Jolene, Sally, Nick, Stevie, Peter, Tomi Jane, Jennie & Jessie. Mass of Christian Burial 2PM Wednesday, May 8th at the CHURCH OF ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE, 10th St. E. @ Cedar Street in St. Paul with a visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019