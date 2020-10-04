Age 74, of St. Paul Passed away after persevering through various health-related challenges and peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on September 29, 2020. Born February 20, 1946, in St. Paul in which she resided most of her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marguerite Ronquist; sister, Diane (Rolly) Leuzinger; and the love of her life, husband, Michael Keenan in 2018. Survived by her loving daughters, Austina (Dan) Geiger, Nicole (Bret) LaBuwi; grandchildren, Blake, Luke, Shay and Brooke; siblings, Ronald (Gloria) Ronquist and Dick (Mary Ann) Ronquist. She will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Kristine had a passion for cooking and trying new recipes out on family and friends. The love that she had for her children and more importantly her grandchildren will forever be present. Kristine had a smile that could comfort friends and family members and her sympathetic ear made her easy to talk to. She loved music, especially Neil Diamond, Days of our Lives, canoeing and camping on the Gunflint trail. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550