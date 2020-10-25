Formerly of Lakeland, MN Peacefully passed away October 15, 2020. Kris was born on April 18, 1953. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Dave) Lee of Trinity, FL, and Jesse (Grace) Hostetler of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren, Cory (21) and Seth (20) Troutman, Zachary and Aden Hostetler; her brothers, James (Barbara) Boetcher, Jerry (Pat) Boetcher, and Robert (Marly) Boetcher; nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Kris was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is greatly missed. A private Memorial service will be held in Homosassa, FL, with, as she wished, a private scattering of her ashes at sea.