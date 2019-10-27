|
Age 63, of Stillwater formerly of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 2-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, October 20. She was born January 29, 1956 in St. Paul to John and Eileen (nee Dombros) Charles. Kristine is survived by Jeff, her loving husband of 35 years; children, Matt, Hannah, and Tessa; sister, Jane (late Jack) Mitchell; brother, Jack (Diane) Charles; and sister-in-law, Mary Charles. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother David Charles. Kristine loved her family dearly, especially spending time at her cabin, kayaking, and taking walks. She carried a passion for the outdoors, animals, and volunteering her time caring for horses. Kristine will be forever loved and cherished. Gathering of Family and Friends will be 4-7 PM, Monday, October 28 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, South St. Paul, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Memorial Mass, Tuesday, October 29 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale. Kristine will be placed at final rest in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred. (651) 451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019