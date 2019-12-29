|
|
Age 63 Of St. Paul Kurt Arlen Legred was born in Albert Lea, MN to Arlen and Mona Legred on June 3, 1956. He completed his earthly journey Christmas Day. Even with a debilitating brain disease, he always put his family first, and now he is free. He lived most of his youth in Brush Creek on old Highway 16. He graduated from Bricelyn High and Gustavus Adolphus College. The son of a farm family he decided to enter the field of grain marketing originally with GTA. He was not directly involved in the family farm but was always connected with marketing advice. He retired in 2014 from the same company although it was now called CHS. Kurt married Susan Tigner on May 4, 1991 and they made their home in Grant, MN. They were blessed with two sons, Spencer and Isaac - the pride of Kurt's life. Kurt valued education and continual learning and instilled that in his sons and everyone he met. One of his favorite ways to learn was to travel and meet new people face to face. His quiet approach and subtle, dry humor was easy to love. Susan and Kurt loved these adventures together, especially to warm climates with great sunsets. He was a voracious reader who loved to collect and share books. Kurt, a man of integrity, loyalty and compassion always demonstrated a life of service. He served at St. Andrews as a long time member and usher. In the community he loved coaching his sons' baseball and was an avid Twins and Gophers fan. He taught the value of public service, taking his family to political rallies and town halls, showing that we can all be a force of justice in this world. He will be missed by loving wife and devoted sons, his father, Arlen, brothers, Kevin (Paulette), Joel (Brenda), sister Judy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be 11AM Friday, January 4 at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.TheAFTD.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020