Kurt John ANDERSON

Kurt John ANDERSON Obituary
Age 41 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away suddenly on February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Sherwin "Andy". Survived by loving mother, Beverly; siblings, Kim Moe, Christy (Scott) Marx, Kelly Riggins, and Colleen "Bean" (Wade) Hartley; endeared uncle to Travis, Rachel, Madyson, Morgan, Josh, Cody, Chelsey, Josh, Danielle & Alicia; also countless relatives & friends. A Celebration of Kurt's Life will be held from 4-8 PM Friday, March 1st, with a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 PM at Drkula's, 6710 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Memorials Preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
