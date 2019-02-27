|
|
Age 41 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away suddenly on February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Sherwin "Andy". Survived by loving mother, Beverly; siblings, Kim Moe, Christy (Scott) Marx, Kelly Riggins, and Colleen "Bean" (Wade) Hartley; endeared uncle to Travis, Rachel, Madyson, Morgan, Josh, Cody, Chelsey, Josh, Danielle & Alicia; also countless relatives & friends. A Celebration of Kurt's Life will be held from 4-8 PM Friday, March 1st, with a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 PM at Drkula's, 6710 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Memorials Preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019