Kurt Joseph STREIFF
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
On September 18, 2019, Kurt Joseph Streiff, our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend went to his heavenly home. Kurt was born on December 13, 1967, to Patricia (O'Connor) Streiff and Peter Streiff and grew up in St. Paul, attending St. Mark's Grade School and Cretin High School. Kurt had a great sense of humor and a compassionate heart. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. He is survived by his sisters, Katie (Tom) Brennan of Pequot Lakes, and Karen Streiff of North St. Paul, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on September 18, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul with burial to follow. Memorials preferred.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
