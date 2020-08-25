On the evening of August 20, Dr. Kyle Riley Edlund, 58, of Woodbury, died doing what he loved: flying his plane to the cabin. Kyle was born in Denver, Colorado, to Judy and Scott Riley. He lived his early years in California, where he learned to fish and quickly acquired a taste for adventure. At the age of 8, Kyle lost his father in a tragic accident; his mother was remarried to Jim Edlund and the family soon moved to Minnesota. He went on to receive a degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1987. Kyle opened his private practice, Woodbury Dental Care, in 1989 and was frequently named one of the Twin Cities' top dentists, even serving as team dentist for the Minnesota Wild and St. Paul Saints. After long days working at his office, Kyle volunteered his skills to countless charitable causes, including Hope Dental Clinic, Give Kids a Smile, and other underserved communities. Kyle truly was someone who cared more about his family, friends, and patients than himself. He was an inspiration to his three children, who learned so much from his guidance and example. His humility could be seen in his quiet demeanor, but his actions constantly revealed his selfless generosity. If he knew someone was suffering or needed a hand he would do whatever he could to lift them up or ease their pain. Quiet by nature, Kyle listened and observed before he spoke. His words were always kind and sincere, and his presence lifted the spirits of those around him. Kyle found his home in nature; he loved the forest and sought adventure in the wilderness of the north. Whether fishing, flying, or fixing teeth, he loved a challenge and sought excitement in every aspect of life. Kyle's laugh will never be forgotten, and his legendary spirit will forever inspire those who knew him. Preceded in death by father, Scott Riley; and step-sister, Julie Edlund. Survived by mother, Judy (Jim) Edlund; sister, Megan (Dick) Petkoff; step-brother, Todd (Trish) Edlund; Beth Edlund and children, Calley, Britt, and Gunnar; and grandson, Kyle. A service for Kyle will be held this coming weekend August 29th or 30th. Full details to follow and will be announced by Wulff - Woodbury Funeral Home. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com