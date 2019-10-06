|
Died September 27, 2019. Age: Really? Preceded in death by parents, Whitfield & Lola Adamson; brother Darrell Adamson. Survived by sister, Twila Griffith of Scottsdale, AZ; sister-in-law, Juanita Adamson, of Cherokee, IA; daughters, Michele Hughley & Annette (Daniel) Youness; son, John Hughley; grandchildren, Jacob, Jackie, Lauren, & Jonathan; and special friend, Bernie Roby. LaDonna was born in Nelson, NE and raised on a farm in Cherokee, IA. She was a stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines, and in later years, she worked in sales. She raised her family in St. Paul, and the family has fond memories of life on Euclid Street. LaDonna was known for her charm and style. She was well-liked and accepting of everyone without judgment. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Anyone who could make her laugh was all right in her book! After returning from Florida, the last three years of her life were spent happily with family! The family expresses gratitude to the caring staff at Lilydale Senior Living and Hospice Care. Private family interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019