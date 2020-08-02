Age 91 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on July 30th, 2020. Bert was born in St. Benedict, MN on May 3, 1929, the son of Leonard and Mary (Gerold) Hoffman. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne, 187th Regional Combat Team. He was a lifetime member of the VFW (#1610/#6690). He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting, fishing, music, and his grandchildren. He made the best BBQ chicken! Bert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bette (Pint); sons, Jeff (Terry), Jim (Georgia); and daughter, Mary (Bill Goodrich); along with 8 grand children, Michael, David (Kayla), Robert, Andrew (Laura Hannah), Elliott, Ben, Mack, and Kendra; and great-granddaughter, Ryla. Preceded in death by brothers, Adelbert, Arvid, Beatus, Germain, and Virgil; and sisters, Vivian Deutsch, Marie Shoenecker, and Rita Shoenecker. Memorial service Tuesday, August 11th 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave. St. Paul, MN. Please arrive 15 minutes early to be seated. Service may be streamed at https://www.nativity-mn
. org/ Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands or the Nativity Scholarship Program. 651-698-0796