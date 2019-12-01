|
Age 83, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully after a courageous health battle on November 25, 2019. Everyone that knew her knows how thoughtful, caring and loving she was. She wanted to be sure she thanked everyone in her life, friends, family, co-workers and employers. She was so very appreciative to all and grateful for the things they did for her. She retired from West Publishing (Thomson Reuters) where she had a wonderful 41 year career working with many people who had a positive influence in her life. Many of them have remained life long dear friends. Since her retirement, she enjoyed spending time in the fresh outdoor air, walking and golfing, playing mah-jongg with friends, taking in a concert or theater performance and staying as active as possible. She also ushered at the Phipps Theatre in Hudson. She was a strong, independent woman, a hard worker, yet soft spoken. She had a great sense of humor, and she lived her life helping and serving others. She was so grateful for 82 years of good health. She was an amazing mom to daughter, Pam (Rick) Masloski, one of the best grand mother's anyone could have to Adam and Joe (Ashley) Masloski, loyal loving friend to many. She was a devoted sister to Dele, great aunt to Bob Degel, Kevin (Angie, Avery and Oliver) Degel and Pat, Richard, David and Kathy Witt, Susan Witt Rogers and Debbie Witt Schoville. Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and Stanley, beloved sisters Arlene (Stan) Remick and Bev (Bob) Degel and nephew Robert Witt. She gave us all her love and a little bit more. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 12 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Inver Grove Heights, 55706, with a visitation at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and reception following at the church. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2016 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019