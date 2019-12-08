Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church
328 Maple Street
Mahtomedi, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church
328 Maple Street,
Mahtomedi, MN
Lana Jean AHERN Obituary
Age 73 Died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Lana is survived by her loving partner, Rick Ahern; their children, Jeff Ahern, Jennifer Ahern, and Jill (Paul) Blissenbach; her grandchildren, Samuel and Madeline Blissenbach; her brother, William (Wendy) Amundson; and beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Shirley Amundson. Lana was born on July 26, 1946, in Denver, Colorado. She studied Spanish and English at Macalester College in St. Paul, where she met her husband Rick. They married in 1968 and taught high school together in South Dakota before moving back to Minnesota, where they raised their three children and she pursued training in computer programming. She was a programmer for the rest of her professional career, especially enjoying traveling the country while doing contract work during the anticipated Y2K computer crisis. She will be remembered for her gentle heart, her thoughtfulness, her love of plants and animals, and her devotion to her family. Friends and family are invited to wear purple to her celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple Street, Mahtomedi, with visitation 1 hour prior and a reception after the service. Memorials preferred to the or the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
