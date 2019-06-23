|
Age 69 of Hot Springs Village, AR Passed on May 20, 2019 Lance was born on September 24, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to Robert C. (d) and Mavis A. (nee Roinstadt) Sievert. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Christiansen) Sievert of Hot Springs Village, AR; his son, Lantz B. (Catherine) Sievert of Cedar Rapids, IA; and his 3 grandchildren, Lantz, Blake and Alexa. He was the oldest of 6 children: his sisters, Leigh (d) Sievert, Enid Walters (d), Shawn (Loren) Helm and their children Grant and Jennifer; his brother, Kurt (Kathy) Sievert and their children Jason, Tara and Jonathan; and his youngest sister, Shannon Roinjstadt. After graduating Mechanic Arts High School in MN, Lance joined the US Navy, assigned to Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, served as a Flight Electronics Technician, completed studies at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and he was Honorably discharged having served in the Naval Reserves. Lance worked at Seacap in St Paul, MN, Weigh-Tronix in Santa Rosa, CA and retired from Pitney-Bowes as Western Regional Sales Manager. Lance was an avid golfer and loved travel with Linda. After 3 weeks at the University of Arkansas Hospital, Lance crossed the bridge to the VA Hospice in Little Rock, AR, ending life on May 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood MN with refreshments provided. Lutheran prayers will be held at 12:30 p.m. before formally processing to Fort Snelling National Cemetery for military honors and Lance's interment at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR) 2000 N 14th St Suite 300 Arlington VA 22261 (866) 366-9710 or go online at http:// researchautism.org/get-involved/make -a-gift/donate/ www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019