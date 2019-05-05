Home

Died April 28, 2019 in Minnetonka, MN He was born to Edith and Harold Boyd on December 1, 1923 in the family farm home in Adair County, IA. He studied Agricultural Engineering at Iowa State University receiving his B.S.A.E, in August, 1947 and his M.S.A.E. in December, 1948. He later completed his Ph.D. in August, 1959. Landis was head of the Agricultural Engineering Department at the University of Minnesota from 1964 to 1972, and Assistant Director of Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station from 1972 until 1978. He was married to Lila Mae (Hummel) from September 7, 1946 until her death on July 7, 2012. He is survived by their children, Susan (James) Harrington, Barbara Page, Shirley Boyd (John Estall), Carl (Dana) Boyd, Philip Boyd, and 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Memorials preferred to Rotary International or The .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
