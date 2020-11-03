1/1
LaRee M. KORANDA
Beloved Mother Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Age 85 of Roseville, passed away on October 31, 2020 under a blue moon. Preceded in death by husband, Ron; and son, Rick. Survived by children, Laurie (Kevin) Kaufmann, Pam (Bobby) Jones, Patti (Kevin Maxwell), Waylon (Muli Kasmani); grand children, Kyle (Tressa), Ico, Kellie, Krista; great-grandchildren, Valerie and Vienna. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, November 5 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Livestreaming will be available at https://www.saintroseoflima.net. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A special thanks to LaRee's at home caregiver, Pat Carlson and the compassionate staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Roseville Fire Dept. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
