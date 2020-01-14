|
|
Age 79, of River Falls, Wisconsin Died at his home surrounded by his family Sun, Jan 12, 2020, after stoically battling cancer. He earned his Wings in 1964, serving five years as a Naval Aviator with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 2 (HC-2). He flew 33 years for Northwest Airlines. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Potton; 4 children; and 9 grandchildren. Celebration of Larry's Life Thurs, Jan 16, 2020 5 pm Ezekiel Lutheran Church, 202 S 2nd St River Falls, WI, visitation 3-5 pm at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery 10:15 am assembly lane #5 Fri, Jan 17, 2020. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020