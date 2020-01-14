Home

Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
715-425-8788
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ezekiel Lutheran Church
202 S 2nd St
River Falls, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Ezekiel Lutheran Church
202 S 2nd St
River Falls, MN
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:15 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
assembly lane #5
View Map
Larry Alan POTTON

Larry Alan POTTON Obituary
Age 79, of River Falls, Wisconsin Died at his home surrounded by his family Sun, Jan 12, 2020, after stoically battling cancer. He earned his Wings in 1964, serving five years as a Naval Aviator with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 2 (HC-2). He flew 33 years for Northwest Airlines. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Potton; 4 children; and 9 grandchildren. Celebration of Larry's Life Thurs, Jan 16, 2020 5 pm Ezekiel Lutheran Church, 202 S 2nd St River Falls, WI, visitation 3-5 pm at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery 10:15 am assembly lane #5 Fri, Jan 17, 2020. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020
