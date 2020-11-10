Age 84, of New Brighton, MN Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away November 5, 2020. Born April 6, 1936 in Rice Lake, WI. He was one of four children to Arnt and Pearl (Pluntz). Graduated from St. Paul Central High School, class of 1954 before enlisting in the US military. Larry served his country for 23 years, both in the Army and Air Force. Later he attended Rocky Mountain College in MT and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation. Preceded in death by parents and brother Arlen. Survived by many who loved him: brother Lester and sister Darlene; his children Jeff (Sarah), Eric (Deb), Kevin, Kris, Kellie (Brad) and Dallas (Christy); his loving wife of 18 years Kay Frank and her children Angie (Jon) and Dan (Keri) plus many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. He found enjoyment in attending air shows to see all the planes, his favorite being the P-51 mustang, which he had the opportunity to fly when he was 63. You could also find him at a running event, even at the young age of 80 when he ran in the Get in Gear 5k with his son Dallas. If he wasn't flying or running, he would want to be riding his motorcycle. Visitation service will be held November 13th, 4pm-7pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Committal Services will be held November 20th at 10am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home wulfffuneralhome.com