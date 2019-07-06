|
|
Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away on July 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his father, Harry; brothers, Robert and Paul. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; daughters, Holly (Kurt) Schultz and Joy (Ron) Christopherson; mother, Margaret; brother, Dan (Deborah); grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Harken, Alec (Katelyn) Schultz, Sarah (Andrew) Toay, Ellen (Trevor) Weis, Wyatt Schultz; great grandchildren, Jackson, Jonathan and Eleanor; sister-in-law, Kay and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Born in Armstrong, IA. Larry was a pilot for 27 years with North Central, Republic, and finally Northwest Airlines. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Nascar fan and a baseball fan of all levels, as well as a lifetime season ticket holder of St. Paul Saints Baseball. Larry and Carol enjoyed traveling to all parts of the United States together. Funeral service Monday, 11 AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St Paul. Visitation Sunday 4-8PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., and one hour prior at the church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the , St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 6, 2019