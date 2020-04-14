|
|
Age 81, passed away on April 12, 2020 Preceded in death by loving wife, Kay Windrum; parents, Carl and Faye; brothers, Morrell, Richard and Keith. Also, a beautifully landscaped lake cabin. Survived by sons, Chris, Scott (Ann); grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Russell, Kelsey (Greg) Bednar and significant other, Dixie Ness. Larry succumbed to COVID-19. Passed away peacefully in our Lord's grace on Easter Sunday. Larry's career as a graphic artist started at Better Homes & Garden Magazine, Control Data and founder and proprietor of the Missouri Mouse Antique Shop with his wife Kay which is still successful to this day after 35+ years. Also survived and dearly missed by many loving family and friends. Private service and interment. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2020