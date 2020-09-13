1/1
Larry G. NELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, of Dresser, WI Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 7, 2020. Larry was born July 16, 1931 and had an idyllic childhood growing up in Horse Creek, WI, at the Horse Creek General Store. Larry graduated from Osceola High School in Osceola, WI, and was a 1954 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he received a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. His aviation career was spent working for Champion/Bellanca Corp. in Osceola, WI, and the FAA in Anchorage, Alaska and in Minneapolis. After retirement he lived in Dresser, WI, and was self-employed certifying airplanes around the world. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Luella (Hexum) Nelson; his wife, Ruth; two younger brothers, John Nelson and Stuart Nelson; and brother-in-law James Moeller. Larry is survived by brother, Gordon (Audrey) Nelson, sister, Diane Moeller, sisters-in-law, Mary Nelson, Marilyn Nelson, Frances Torrey, and Sharon (Stephen) Legler; son, Brian (Rachel) Nelson, daughter, Karen Nelson; granddaughter, Shawna Nelson, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorials preferred to Larry G. Nelson Estate. Masks are required at the visitation and the funeral service. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI. A visitation will be held 10:00am-1:00pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Interment will be in the West Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved