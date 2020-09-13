Age 89, of Dresser, WI Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 7, 2020. Larry was born July 16, 1931 and had an idyllic childhood growing up in Horse Creek, WI, at the Horse Creek General Store. Larry graduated from Osceola High School in Osceola, WI, and was a 1954 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he received a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. His aviation career was spent working for Champion/Bellanca Corp. in Osceola, WI, and the FAA in Anchorage, Alaska and in Minneapolis. After retirement he lived in Dresser, WI, and was self-employed certifying airplanes around the world. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Luella (Hexum) Nelson; his wife, Ruth; two younger brothers, John Nelson and Stuart Nelson; and brother-in-law James Moeller. Larry is survived by brother, Gordon (Audrey) Nelson, sister, Diane Moeller, sisters-in-law, Mary Nelson, Marilyn Nelson, Frances Torrey, and Sharon (Stephen) Legler; son, Brian (Rachel) Nelson, daughter, Karen Nelson; granddaughter, Shawna Nelson, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorials preferred to Larry G. Nelson Estate. Masks are required at the visitation and the funeral service. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI. A visitation will be held 10:00am-1:00pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Interment will be in the West Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
.