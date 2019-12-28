|
Age 83 Of Hudson, Wisconsin Larry "Smokey" Dean Hart passed away on December 24th, 2019 in Hammond, Wisconsin. Larry was born in Hudson, Wisconsin on January 3rd, 1936 to West and Hannah (Sorenson) Hart. Larry will remain in the hearts of his wife, Doris; his daughter, Karen (Rick) Brown; sister, Laura Rankin; brother, David (Arlene) Hart; sister-in-law, Berny Demotts; brothers-in-law, Bud and Pat Mathison and Doug (Jackie) Mathison, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and beloved nieces, nephews and family. He is preceded in death by his son, Dean Hart; parents, West and Hannah; sisters, Virginia Evans and Doris Mondore; brothers, Don and Roy Hart; and parents in-law, Henry and Violet Mathison. A time to visit with family in honor of Larry will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, with Larry's funeral service taking place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, the Downtown Campus, 920 Third Street, Hudson, Wisconsin starting at 11:00am, with an additional hour for visitation starting at 10:00am. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Services are entrusted to O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 28, 2019