Age 60 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon Duffney and Mary Boudreau and his brother Terry Duffney. He is survived by his fiance Joann Collier; children Tess (Eric) Darmer and Carissa Shaffer; grandsons Gage and Jackson; former wife Dawn Duffney; siblings; and nieces and nephews. He was a painter with Local 61 for 30+ years. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and ride his ATV and motorcycle. Above all he was a wonderful father and grandfather and he will be missed by many. Celebration of life will be held Sunday December 22 at 2 pm at The Rosetown Legion in Roseville MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019