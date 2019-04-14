|
|
Age 73, died April 5, 2019. A Vietnam Army Veteran and resident of Champlin and Brooklyn Park. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Pearl and brother, Melvyn (Arlys). He is survived by beloved spouse of 49 years, Joan (Flandrick); children, Aaron, Jennie (Chris), Grace (Jim), Jacob; sister, Donna and twin brother, Gary (Debbie); brother-in-law, Gary (Dee); many grandchildren, great-grand children; nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law; many other loving relatives, friends and colleagues. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10AM (4/15/2019) at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 9600 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Visitation Sunday (4/14/2019) 5-8PM at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka and 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or MN . Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 thurston-lindberg.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019