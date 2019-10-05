|
Age 64 of St. Paul Formerly Pine Bluff, Arkansas Passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 Though his times were troubled, they were filled with smiles. Preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Mable Williams; and his nephews, Dacquiri Williams and Razak Williams. Survived by his sons, Kevin Williams and Steven Williams; his siblings, Roosevelt Guy, Lovier Flowers, Shirley Williams, Angela Akore (Kwesi), Yulanda Williams, Darlicia Williams, Darneel Williams (Sara); and many other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 7th, 4:00 PM, at The Chapel of St. Mary at Marian Center, 200 Earl St., St. Paul, MN 55106. Memorials preferred to the Williams Family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 5, 2019