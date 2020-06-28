Age 83 Of Chisago City Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Odelia; two siblings. Survived by wife, Sandy; daughters, Ann Smith & Rebecca Jurek; grandchildren, Cortney Smith, Chloe Jurek, Brianne Smith, Chase Carter; great grandchildren, Landen Horrisberger, Logan Smith; seven siblings; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family services will be held. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.