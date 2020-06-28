Larry R. JUREK
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 Of Chisago City Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Odelia; two siblings. Survived by wife, Sandy; daughters, Ann Smith & Rebecca Jurek; grandchildren, Cortney Smith, Chloe Jurek, Brianne Smith, Chase Carter; great grandchildren, Landen Horrisberger, Logan Smith; seven siblings; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family services will be held. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
