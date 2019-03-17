Home

Larry Raymond MUELLERLEILE Obituary
Age 64 Passed away on Monday March 11, 2019 Larry was born on Feb. 12, 1955 in Longview, Washington to Leonard and Cecilia (Halbur) Muellerleile. He was married to Sharon Kidder on September 6, 1975, in Fridley, Minn esota. After attending the University of Minnesota, Larry co-owned an automotive repair business and started White Bear Tire & Auto in 1989. He was known for his loyalty and generosity to both employees and customers, many of whom became dear friends. A thrill-seeker, avid skier and sportsman, Larry traveled the world and lived life to the absolute fullest. Above all, he adored his family. He was a devoted husband, the best of fathers, and an incredible grandfather, the loss of which is inexpressible. Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 43 years; his son, Luke, and daughter, Suzette (Dan); and two granddaughters, Eve and Esther. Visitation will be held at Bradshaw Funeral and Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, MN on Monday, March 18th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00am, with visitation one hour before at 10:00am, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials sent to the family will be directed to causes Larry loved. (651) 439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
